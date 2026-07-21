Four belugas from Marineland in Canada to be re-homed at Shedd Aquarium in Chicago

The long journey to relocate four beluga whales from a defunct Canadian theme park to the Shedd Aquarium in Chicago has officially begun.

Marineland, in Niagara Falls, Ontario, shut down in 2024 after its owners died, but remained possession of the whales. However, it has since run out of funding to properly care for the animals and warned it might be forced to euthanize them if they couldn't be relocated.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said it issued the relocation earlier this month to ensure the belugas receive medical treatment and care that is not otherwise available, adding that "there are no other facilities in Canada that are able to provide the whales husbandry or medical care."

Canada's Fisheries and Oceans Minister confirmed that the rehoming process began on Monday.

Four whales are being moved to the Shedd Aquarium. Their names are Sierra, Acadia, Osiris and Lillooet.

The other whales are being re-homed to Seaworld San Antonio, Seaworld San Diego, the Georgia Aquarium in Atlanta, and the Oceanografic Valencia in Spain.

The rescue effort will take several weeks to mobilize and complete, according to the aquariums, and will be centered around the comfort and safety of the whales.