Rescue Together pet adoption event in Chicago aims to find forever homes for 100 dogs and cats

Rescue Together adoption event seeks to find forever homes for 100 pets

PAWS Chicago, Chicago Animal Care and Control, and five other animal shelters are teaming up this weekend for "Rescue Together," a marathon adoption event to help dozens of pets find permanent homes.

The goal is to find forever homes for at least 100 pets in various Chicago shelters in one weekend.

PAWS and the city's animal shelter are teaming up with Anderson Humane, Border Tails Rescue, Chicago English Bulldog Rescue, Forever Fortunate Felines, and St. Sophia's Forgotten Felines.

PAWS Chicago CEO Susanna Wickham said they have teamed up with Chicago Animal Care and Control since last year to offer PAWS medical services to pets at the city shelter so that other rescue organizations that might not have their own veterinary resources to transfer more animals out of the city shelter.

Wickham said that partnership helped save the lives of an additional 1,800 cats and dogs.

Rescue Together will be held at three locations this weekend: PAWS Chicago's Lincoln Park Adoption Center at 1997 N. Clybourn Av., from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; Chicago Animal Care and Control at 2741 S. Michigan Av., from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; and at the NEWCITY Lincoln Park shopping center at 1457 N. Halsted St., from noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

"Being in a high-traffic location like the NEWCITY shopping district means that people who are going to the Mariano's grocery store that day might realize there's a big adoption event going on, and that sort of happenstance is a way that many animals find homes," Wickham said.

If you're interested in adopting a pet from any of the rescue groups involved in Rescue Together, you can see their available animals at the links below: