Suspect in custody after reported sexual assault at gym on Chicago's North Side

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A suspect is in custody after reported sexual assault at a gym in Lakeview Thursday night.

A 28-year-old man accused a 35-year-old man of sexually assaulting him at the XSport on Broadway Street.

The victim was taken to the hospital in good condition.

Police arrested the suspect and charges are pending.