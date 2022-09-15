Dixmoor says it will complete water main repairs this Saturday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- As repairs on water main breaks in Dixmoor continues Thursday as the village said it expects to finish on Saturday.

The village said it was able to repair one of the two remaining water main breaks, according to a news release. One break occurred at 141st Street and Lincoln streets. The second was at 143rd and Woods streets.

On Saturday, Woods Street at 143rd will be shut down while the break is fixed.

There is water service and schools remain open. No boil orders are in effect in the village.

CBS chopper 2 was over the village on Thursday as crews worked to repair the latest breaks there.

Several recent breaks in the century-old mains have resulted in boil orders and even the closure of local schools.

The village has been plagued with water problems for nearly a year.

Dixmoor Mayor Fitzgerald Roberts told CBS 2 it will cost an estimated $39 million to fix the system.

"The Village Trustees and I and our employees continue to work to resolve these water issues," Roberts said in a statement. "We ask for prayers and patience as we work through these water issues."