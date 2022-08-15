Rep. Robin Kelly celebrates passage of 'Reese's Law' for child resistant closures

CHICAGO (CBS) -- There's new legislation to create improved safety standards for button batteries is now awaiting President Biden's signature.

Congresswoman Robin Kelly (IL-02) said warning labels and secure child resistant enclosures will now be required on devices and packaging, thanks to Reese's Law.

"We know we can't protect our children from everything. But the hope here is that Reese's Law will empower more parents with information and knowing which products or toys are potentially dangerous (and) will prevent future tragedies," Kelly said.

"We always knew Reese would do big things. We hear everyday how sharing her story has made people more aware of the risks and how she is saving lives," said Reese's mother Trista Hamsmith.

The law is named for 18-month-old Reese Hamsmith, who died in 2020 after swallowing a button battery from a remote. More than 3,500 people accidentally swallow them every year.

Rep. Kelly, Lurie Children’s, Illinois PIRG, Kids in Danger Host Press Conference Celebrating Passage of Reese’s Law https://t.co/zY8aqiCkub — Lurie Children's (@LurieChildrens) August 15, 2022