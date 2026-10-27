Renovated South Gleason Park golf range in Gary, Indiana, now open

Golfers in Gary, Indiana, are celebrating the opening of a new golf range on Tuesday.

Gary officials cut the red ribbon for the opening of the newly renovated South Gleason Park golf range.

The 18-hole public golf course officially opened in 1928, but it operated as a whites-only facility.

"North Gleason Park is where the Black Gary residents were only allowed to play," said Mayor Eddie Melton.

Gary resident Louie Spann recalls those days very vividly.

"We could not come over on this side. This is the south side. We had to start playing on the north side — a little nine hole course. Blacks were not allowed over here."

Spann said that all changed between the late 60s and early 70s when the course was opened up to everyone.

The $173,000 investment expands recreational opportunities for Gary residents and visitors.

"We have a two-mile track around this facility. We just recently repaved that. Individuals walk there daily. We have a nice clubhouse in the process of restoring," said Gary Chief of Operations Michael Suggs.

Golfers in Gary say they have more than a couple of weeks to take advantage of this golfing weather on the more than 90-acre range.

Melton said that while they only have a couple of weeks left of decent weather, they opened it now so people can know what to expect when golfing season begins again next year.

"Next year, they'll probably be working on it, but I'll be out here," Spann said.

Phase two of the improvements will include the installation of a brand-new putting green. That is scheduled for next spring.