Remembering Harry Porterfield: A look back at the work of someone we all should know

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Harry Porterfield, a beloved news anchor and reporter who spent a total of nearly 30 years with CBS 2, passed away this past Monday at the age of 95.

Porterfield Family

Porterfield joined CBS 2 as a newswriter in 1964, and was soon on the air as a reporter and anchor. He spent much of the 1970s as solo anchor for CBS 2's weekend news – and while in that post in 1977, he created his own segment called "Someone You Should Know", featuring ordinary Chicagoans doing extraordinary things.

Porterfield later became co-anchor of CBS 2's hour-long 6 p.m. news alongside Bill Kurtis and later Don Craig, and "Someone You Should Know" became a highly popular twice-weekly feature on the newscast.

As we honor Porterfield's memory this week, we went to the archive to find some of the stories he told of accomplished and memorable people.

March 15, 1979: Disc jockey Eddie Williams

Eddie Williams was a student disc jockey at Columbia College radio station WVRX, but was also a record spinner at a roller rink and an in-demand DJ for parties. He was aiming for a career in broadcasting and he was not about to let his blindness deter him.

July 22, 1980: Muppets co-creator Jane Henson

The Museum of Science and Industry has hosted numerous traveling exhibits over the years. When one such exhibit made a stop there in 1980, Jane Henson – the wife of Jim Henson and the co-creator of the Muppets – talked with Porterfield about the history of the Muppets and how Kermit the Frog and Miss Piggy became stars.

April 8, 1982: Cardiac rehabilitation specialist and rodeo rider Denise DiValerio

After Denise DiValerio resuscitated her father following a heart attack and saved his life, she became a cardiac rehabilitation specialist – heading up the cardiac rehabilitation lab at Columbus, Cuneo, Cabrini Medical Center in Chicago. But off the clock, you could also find her on horseback – riding in the rodeo.

June 21, 1983: Sportswriter and world champion canary breeder Ziggy Bobin

Zygmunt Bobin spent decades as the sportswriter for the Daily Zgoda – Chicago's Polish-language newspaper. But he became an international figure through his off-the-clock hobby – raising and breeding canaries.

June 21, 1984: Pilot Paula DeBois

Paula DeBois had yearned to be in the sky as far back as she could remember – and she earned a license to fly by the age of 18. Porterfield took flight with DeBois on a commercial flight in a twin-engine propeller plane.

In 1985, Porterfield switched stations and moved to ABC 7, where "Someone You Should Know" aired for the next 24 years. But in 2009, Porterfield returned to CBS 2, anchoring the 11 a.m. news with Roseanne Tellez and once again contributing his "Someone You Should Know" reports – usually during the 5 p.m. news. Here are three more stories of remarkable people from more recent years.

Dec. 4, 2009: Tapper and choreographer Reggio McLaughlin

At the Old Town School of Folk Music, tapper Reggio McLaughlin created a new take on "The Nutcracker" involving not ballet, but tapdancing. Appropriately enough, it was – and still is – called "The Nut Tapper." Porterfield talked with McLaughlin – and some of the kids who participated that holiday season.

July 4, 2011: Volunteer boxing coach John Taylor

John Taylor spent his career as a police officer in Gary, Indiana – but he also volunteered to help kids as a boxing coach. He was still doing it at the age of 80.

Aug. 8, 2014: Children's musician Ella Jenkins

Generations of kids grew up on the music of lifelong Chicagoan Ella Jenkins – whether hearing her records at home or school, seeing her on "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood," or even attending a live performance. Jenkins turned 99 this year.

From Two on Two: Ramsey Lewis Trio reunites

In addition to anchoring and reporting the daily news and contributing his "Someone You Should Know" stories, Porterfield was also one of four hosts who rotated in pairs for the Sunday evening news magazine program "Two on Two" – along with Susan Anderson, Don Craig, and Bob Wallace.

For "Two on Two" in December 1982, Porterfield told the story of a series of reunion concerts by the Ramsey Lewis Trio – Lewis himself, bassist Eldee Young, and drummer Redd Holt – at George's Supper Club in River North. It was the first time they had all played together since 1966. We unearthed the story when Ramsey Lewis passed away last year – Joe Donlon has a new introduction.

Porterfield's funeral will be private, but his family is planning a public memorial in Chicago. The public memorial service will be held Sunday, Nov. 19, at 3 p.m. at St. James Episcopal Cathedral, 65 E. Huron St. More information is available here.