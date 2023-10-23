Harry Porterfield, beloved former CBS 2 News anchor, dead at 95

Harry Porterfield, beloved CBS 2 anchor behind "Someone You Should Know," dies at 95

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Legendary former CBS 2 news reporter and anchor Harry Porterfield has died at the age of 95.

His family confirmed that Harry died Monday morning of natural causes after a short illness, surrounded by his family in Munster, Indiana.

Harry spent 51 years on television in Chicago, including nearly 30 years at CBS 2 before retiring in 2015.

Harry was born in Saginaw, Michigan, on Aug. 29, 1928. A graduate of Eastern Michigan University in 1954, he got his law degree from DePaul University in 1993 while still working in television.

He began his illustrious television career in Chicago at CBS 2 in 1964, starting as a newswriter, but with his warmth, gravitas, and rich voice, he was destined to be on the air.

He went on to become a reporter and anchor and created his own segment called "Someone You Should Know", featuring ordinary Chicagoans doing extraordinary things.

Harry loved everyday people and loved telling their stories, and people loved sharing them with him.

For years, Porterfield anchored CBS 2's 6 p.m. newscast with Bill Kurtis, and later Don Craig, holding a solid number one in the ratings.

But in the mid-80s, station management made an ill-advised move, pulling Harry from the anchor desk. At a time when there were few Black anchors in Chicago, the African American community was incensed. Rainbow PUSH led a boycott of CBS 2, and Harry went to ABC 7.

He returned to CBS 2 in 2009 to anchor the 11 a.m. newscast and continue his "Someone You Should Know" segments for 6 ½ years before retiring in 2015.

It was a long and storied career that made his family proud.

Inducted into the Silver Circle of the Chicago chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences in 1998, Harry was characteristically humble.

"Given all of the people I have profiled, who have so selflessly and generously – even in the face of personal hardships – to help others, I find my efforts seem quite small by comparison," he said.

"Harry was a deeply admired and well-loved journalist. An icon who impacted the community he served. He's left an unforgettable legacy for all of Chicago," said Jennifer Lyons, president and general manager at CBS 2.

Harry leaves behind a wife of 55 years, four children, one grandchild, a great-grandchild, and many adoring viewers.

His funeral will be private, but his family is planning a public memorial in Chicago. Details have not yet been announced.