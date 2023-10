Someone You Should Know: Disc jockey Eddie Williams (1979) Eddie Williams was a student disc jockey at Columbia College radio station WVRX, but was also a record spinner at a roller rink and an in-demand DJ for parties. He was aiming for a career in broadcasting and he was not about to let his blindness deter him. CBS 2's Harry Porterfield has his story in this report from March 15, 1979.