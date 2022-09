CBS 2 Vault: The Ramsey Lewis Trio reunites in 1982 after 16 years The Ramsey Lewis Trio -- Lewis, Eldee Young, and Redd Holt -- broke up in 1966. But 16 years later, they reunited for a series of concerts in Chicago, and the magic was still there. CBS 2's Harry Porterfield has this report from our old Sunday evening news magazine show "Two on Two."