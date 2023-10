Someone You Should Know: Cardiac rehab specialist, rodeo rider Denise DiValerio (1982) After Denise DiValerio resuscitated her father following a heart attack and saved his life, she became a cardiac rehabilitation specialist – heading up the cardiac rehabilitation lab at Columbus, Cuneo, Cabrini Medical Center in Chicago. But off the clock, you could also find her on horseback riding in the rodeo. CBS 2's Harry Porterfield has her story in this report from April 9, 1982.