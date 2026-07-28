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Remains of missing Schaumburg man found in Busse Woods in Elk Grove Village, police say

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
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Jeramie Bizzle

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Police on Tuesday confirmed that the remains of a missing Schaumburg man were found in a wooded area in Elk Grove Village over the weekend. 

Schaumburg police said the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office positively identified the human remains found during Saturday's search in Busse Woods as 43-year-old Anthony Richert. 

Richert was last seen by a family member leaving his residence around 8 p.m. on June 25.

Police said detectives found Richert's car at Busse Woods, but Richert was still missing before Saturday.

The cause of death remains under investigation by the Forest Preserves of Cook County in coordination with the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office. 

No further information was released.

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