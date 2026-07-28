Remains of missing Schaumburg man found in Busse Woods in Elk Grove Village, police say

Police on Tuesday confirmed that the remains of a missing Schaumburg man were found in a wooded area in Elk Grove Village over the weekend.

Schaumburg police said the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office positively identified the human remains found during Saturday's search in Busse Woods as 43-year-old Anthony Richert.

Richert was last seen by a family member leaving his residence around 8 p.m. on June 25.

Police said detectives found Richert's car at Busse Woods, but Richert was still missing before Saturday.

The cause of death remains under investigation by the Forest Preserves of Cook County in coordination with the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.

No further information was released.