Watch CBS News
Local News

Police search for missing Schaumburg man last seen leaving home in June

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Read Full Bio
Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Add CBS News on Google

The Schaumburg Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing man who was last seen last month.

Police say Anthony Richert, 43, of Schaumburg, was last seen by a family member leaving his residence around 8 p.m. on June 25.

They say that Richert suffers from several medical conditions that require medication that he does not have with him.

Police said detectives found Richert's car at Busse Woods at North Grove 2 in Elk Grove Village. However, Richert was not found. Searches of the area have been conducted, with more being coordinated with the Cook County Forest Preserve.

Richert was last seen wearing a blue T-shirt, black shorts, white socks, sandals, and a baseball hat.

Missing Anthony Richert
Anthony Richert, 43, was last seen leaving his home around 8 p.m. on June 25, 2026. Schaumburg Police Department

Anyone who may have seen Richert or has any information leading to his finding is asked to contact the Schaumburg Police Department Investigations Tip Line at 847-348-7055.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue