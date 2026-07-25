Police search for missing Schaumburg man last seen leaving home in June

The Schaumburg Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing man who was last seen last month.

Police say Anthony Richert, 43, of Schaumburg, was last seen by a family member leaving his residence around 8 p.m. on June 25.

They say that Richert suffers from several medical conditions that require medication that he does not have with him.



Police said detectives found Richert's car at Busse Woods at North Grove 2 in Elk Grove Village. However, Richert was not found. Searches of the area have been conducted, with more being coordinated with the Cook County Forest Preserve.

Richert was last seen wearing a blue T-shirt, black shorts, white socks, sandals, and a baseball hat.

Anthony Richert, 43, was last seen leaving his home around 8 p.m. on June 25, 2026. Schaumburg Police Department

Anyone who may have seen Richert or has any information leading to his finding is asked to contact the Schaumburg Police Department Investigations Tip Line at 847-348-7055.