Chicago area school evacuated for 2nd day in a row due to bomb threat

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Red Oak Elementary School in north suburban Highland Park has been evacuated for the second day in a row due to an additional bomb threat.

North Shore School District 112 police are on the scene at Red Oak Elementary School investigating the threat. Residents are asked to avoid the area.

The school was evacuated Thursday morning and students were safely relocated to Sherwood Elementary School, after a call of a bomb threat. Shortly before 10:30 a.m., police and school district officials confirmed a thorough search of the building found no credible threat.

The school was set to resume normal operations at 11:30 a.m., with all bus routes running at 11 a.m.