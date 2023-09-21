Watch CBS News
Chicago area elementary school evacuated over bomb threat

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An elementary school in north suburban Highland Park was evacuated Thursday morning as police investigate a bomb threat.

North Shore School District 112 said Red Oak Elementary School was evacuated and students were safely relocated to Sherwood Elementary School.

School district officials said other schools were operating normally.

Red Oak Lane has been closed between Ridge Road and Rosemary Road as police investigate.

People should avoid the areas around Red Oak and Sherwood, according to the school district.

September 21, 2023

