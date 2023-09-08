Red Line extension project receives nearly $2 billion in funding

Johnson, Durbin to give update on Red Line extension project

Johnson, Durbin to give update on Red Line extension project

CHICAGO (CBS) - There will be an update on the CTA Red Line extension project on Friday.

The federal government is pledging nearly $2 billion towards the project.

The extension would stretch the Red Line from 95th Street to the Far South Side, with stops planned at 103rd, 111th, 116th, and 130th Streets.

Mayor Brandon Johnson, Senator Dick Durbin, and CTA President Dorval Carter will discuss the funding and the project in a press conference Friday morning.