Reach Rescue resale shop in Chicago suburbs helps fund medical needs of dogs and cats

A Chicago area animal rescue is giving dogs a second chance and shoppers a treasure hunt.

At Reach Rescue's resale shop in northwest suburban Mundelein, your next bargain could help save a pet's life.

The shop sells upscale items at bargain prices; including furniture, antiques, and even rare collectibles.

"All of the funds that come into the resale shop by the purchases are what fund the medical for our dogs, the upkeep of our dogs, and everything that you see in here has been donated to us by amazing people," said Reach Rescue vice president and director Amanda Dziekanski.

Many items come from estate sales, with the profits helping dogs like 6-year-old Elvira.

"She came from a bad situation. She was terribly matted. She had to be completely shaved down. We've gotten all her medical done. She'd had several teeth pulled, and dental," Dziekanski said.

Right next to the resale shop is the Reach Rescue adoption center, where you can meet all the available pets.

"On the dog side, their whole life is taking care of the dogs, and that's just wonderful," said 6-year volunteer Linda Foulkes.

Foulkes said donations at Reach Rescue are not only generous, but many times surprising.

"We had an Australian birthing dish … aboriginal. It was worth about $2,000, and we marked it at a few hundred dollars, because who's going to buy it?" she said.

It's not all resale gold. Some treasures come with four legs and a whole lot of love, like Elvira, who was recently adopted.

"We read her story, and we just thought we would be a good home for her," said adopter Bella

"She's the sweetest thing, and I think she's going to fit in just fine," said adopter Dylan

While Elvira has found her forever home, others wait, like 2-year-old Oreo Cookie.

"Unfortunately, the people that had her were incarcerated and couldn't keep her," one Reach Rescue staffer said.

Volunteers said, once you adopt from Reach Rescue, you always come back.

"I adopted another dog 13 years ago from here, and he was the best dog ever. So when he passed away last year, I knew where I was coming," said one woman who recently adopted terrier mix Rook.

Donate, shop and adopt; there's plenty of dogs and cats waiting for their forever homes at Reach Rescue.

Reach Rescue's resale shop is open Tuesday through Saturday.

The adoption center is open by appointment on weekdays. Every Saturday, they hold an adoption event from noon until 4 p.m. For more information head to reachrescue.org.