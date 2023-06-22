Watch CBS News
Local News

Pet Rescue Spotlight: Reach Rescue, Inc.

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Pet Rescue Spotlight: Reach Rescue, Inc.
Pet Rescue Spotlight: Reach Rescue, Inc. 01:56

CHICAGO (CBS) -- This week in our pet rescue segment we're pleased to welcome Reach Rescue, Inc. out of Mundelein.

Marybeth Stone joins us with Vinnie who would love a family with kids but should be the only animal in the home. 

The organization also has a resale shop with proceeds going to Reach Rescue. And if you're in the suburbs, you can say hello to Reach Rescue at Cook Memorial Park at the Libertyville Farmers Market every Thursday from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

If you're in Vernon Hills on July 4th, make sure to stop by the sidelines to check out the available animals who'll be there with Reach Rescue. 

Check out the group's events page for details to check out the cute animals. 

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on June 22, 2023 / 12:00 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.