Pet Rescue Spotlight: Reach Rescue, Inc.

CHICAGO (CBS) -- This week in our pet rescue segment we're pleased to welcome Reach Rescue, Inc. out of Mundelein.

Marybeth Stone joins us with Vinnie who would love a family with kids but should be the only animal in the home.

The organization also has a resale shop with proceeds going to Reach Rescue. And if you're in the suburbs, you can say hello to Reach Rescue at Cook Memorial Park at the Libertyville Farmers Market every Thursday from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

If you're in Vernon Hills on July 4th, make sure to stop by the sidelines to check out the available animals who'll be there with Reach Rescue.

Check out the group's events page for details to check out the cute animals.