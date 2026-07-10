Ravinia's Hunter Pavilion reopens Saturday after $70 million renovation

The newly renovated Ravinia Hunter Pavilion is set to reopen this weekend following a $70 million transformation.

With the new redesign, organizers are hoping the new space will better serve music lovers.

The old stadium-style seats have been replaced with cushioned seats and cupholders, as the new pavilion was designed to blend in with the rest of Ravinia, so it all goes together in perfect harmony.

Prepping the Ravinia grounds for music requires orchestration and a medley of work.

"Ravinia's a place that people come to be inspired," said Jeff Haydon, president and CEO of Ravinia.

Before the reopening, there's watering, polishing, and pounding still left to do, but the Hunter Pavilion is ready for its reintroduction.

"Tonight is a thank you concert for everybody that's been involved, whether you're a neighbor putting up with our construction noise, you're the city that's helped us, the donors, the contractors, the staff," Haydon said.

He says the old pavilion closed in September of last year for the $70 million overhaul, financed by donors.

"Ravinia's pavilion is iconic," Haydon said. You've got a lot of sculptures out there. How do you preserve that legacy but also sort of make it an art piece that's highly functional, and I think he did it."

Haydon was referring to architect Michael Barnes.

"Over the past 20 years, I've been coming and basically raising my kids by coming to concerts at Ravinia," Barnes said.

History was on his mind as he designed a new pavilion, with a nod to the past.

"The chevrons and the prismatic shapes in the ceiling. They were all inspired by the art glass on the art of the windows on the Martin Theater, which is the remaining building from when Ravinia opened in 1904," Barnes said.

The Hunter Pavilion now has fewer but more comfortable seats. The stage is also more versatile and flexible than ever before.

"They actually sort of fold up for a pop show and disappear and they fold down to create this acoustic ceiling so that it captures all the sound for the orchestra to hear itself and then to push it out into the audience," Haydon said.

There are also new additions the audience won't see, including a new dressing room for performers getting ready to take to the stage.

From top to bottom, the new pavilion was built for music, with a stage set for years to come.

The new pavilion opens to the public Saturday night.

The Chicago Symphony Orchestra will be performing, and music star Lizzo will make her Ravinia debut playing the flute.