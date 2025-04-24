Ravinia Festival tickets on sale for 2025 season

Ravinia Festival tickets go on sale at 8 a.m.

Tickets went on sale to the public at 8 a.m. on Thursday.

Cynthia Erivo, Janelle Monáe and Grace Jones, and Kygo are among this year's performances in Highland Park from June 6 to Aug. 31.

This year's lineup includes over 100 concerts and 40 artist debuts.

Also among the performers are Lenny Kravitz, The Roots, James Taylor, and John Legend.

Ravinia Festival President and CEO Jeff Haydon recommends planning your Ravinia trip when heading to the website on Thursday.

"This is exciting, you can feel Ravinia is just right around the corner, summertime is here," Haydon said, "We have had record presales."

Check out the full 2025 lineup on the Ravinia website.

Ravinia's $75 million renovation

Ravinia announced plans for a $75 million renovation of its entire venue, with an initial focus on the Pavilion.

Some of the renovations have already started with new dressing rooms, warmup rooms, and loading docks for performers coming to the venue.

Haydon confirmed this year, Ravinia goers can enjoy new bathrooms on the festival grounds.

The noticeable changes for guests will take place ahead of the summer of 2026. Among the renovations, the Carousel Stage will be replaced with a new outdoor performance stage.

Festival organizers said the Pavilion acoustics and seats date back to the 1950s.