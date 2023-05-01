Ravinia Festival 2023 tickets on sale now
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Tickets for the 2023 Ravinia Festival season are on sale now.
The summer lineup includes Charlie Puth, Ne-Yo, Boyz Two Men, Lauryn Hill, Buddy Guy, John Legend, Carrie Underwood, Jason Mraz, Counting Crows and more.
There's even a Disney in concert night with songs from Encanto.
The summer series runs from June 6 to September 10.
Tickets are available on the Ravinia website.
