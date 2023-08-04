Police arrest man who shot woman, barricaded himself inside Ravenswood home

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man barricaded himself inside a home after shooting a woman in Ravenswood.

A SWAT team responded around 11:30 p.m. after a call of a person shot in the 2200 block of West Carmen Avenue. Police found two men and a woman, who had been shot in the jaw, walking out of the house.

After an hours-long barricade situation, police arrested the man who shot the female victim.

She is in fair condition.

Police have not released further details.