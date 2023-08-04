Watch CBS News
Police arrest man who shot woman, barricaded himself inside Ravenswood home

By Mugo Odigwe

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man barricaded himself inside a home after shooting a woman in Ravenswood. 

A SWAT team responded around 11:30 p.m. after a call of a person shot in the 2200 block of West Carmen Avenue. Police found two men and a woman, who had been shot in the jaw, walking out of the house.

After an hours-long barricade situation, police arrested the man who shot the female victim. 

She is in fair condition. 

Police have not released further details. 

First published on August 4, 2023 / 5:26 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

