Rauner College Prep football team to play in first-ever Illinois state playoff game

The Rauner College Prep Wildcats are ready to roar. The football team will make history on Saturday when they host Aurora Central Catholic in a Class 3A first-round state playoff game.

The Noble charter school is making its first-ever state playoff berth after a 7-2 regular season and conference championship.

"We just turned this program around, and it was a really big thing to us, because we had one of our coaches leave, and as a player that feels like they're giving up on you," senior receiver and cornerback Taireon Delaney said. "we had a coach that stepped up, Coach Brown, and he just did everything in his power to show us that we're a winning team."

More than the team's record, head coach Daron Brown is proud of how his players have responded to a program built on discipline, effort, and brotherhood.

"Freshmen who started off 0-7 who are now seniors right now, to us being 7-2 right now, and hosting a state playoff game against Aurora Central Catholic. So it's just been a continuous growth," he said. "Organization is huge. Once kids have that structure and those adults who believe in them, they can do a lot of great things."

"It's been fun. I love this sport a lot. I don't know what I'd do or what I'd be without this sport. It taught me a lot," senior receiver and cornerback Jamarjay Curry said.

Football is truly a family affair for Rauner College Prep. The night before every game, the Wildcats have a potluck dinner with parents included. As the kids say, everybody eats, in more ways than one.

"It all comes down to coaches caring about us. It feels like a family. They teach us bonding all throughout this. Most of us have been practicing, getting ready for the season since February," senior safety, defensive end, linebacker, and receiver Roman Willis said. "Football is like a battle. You wouldn't want to go to war not knowing who's next to you, or who's going to protect you and who isn't."