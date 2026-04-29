25 immigrants sworn in as U.S. citizens at Chicago White Sox ballpark

The White Sox walked off with a win against the Angels on Wednesday, but one group of fans had another reason to celebrate at Rate Field.

They snagged tickets to the game on the same day they became U.S. citizens.

Baseball has long been America's favorite pastime, but at Rate Field, some people were just getting initiated with the ballpark experience on Wednesday.

"It's my first time actually seeing a baseball game. I never watched a baseball game before," said Ahmad Abdelrahim.

He's no expert on the White Sox roster, but he could probably recite more of the U.S. Constitution than most fans. He said becoming a U.S. citizen was "a dream come true."

He and 24 others realized a distinctly American dream at Rate Field right before the White Sox hosted the Angels on Wednesday.

From a podium at home plate, U.S. District Judge Sharon Johnson Coleman presided over an infield ceremony, swearing in 25 immigrants from 15 countries as U.S. citizens – a moment more than five years in the making for Abdelrahim, who's originally from Jordan.

It's safe to say neither he nor Cathlene Tomas, who grew up in the Philippines, ever pictured a naturalization ceremony in a ballpark.

"This is something different and exciting," Tomas said.

It was an exciting new beginning for the new citizens and their families.

"Now it's time to raise a baby, you know? Be a good father. Now, this is the next step," Abdelrahim said.