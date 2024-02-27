Designer creates nail art inspired by Chicago's "rat hole"

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The hype around the Chicago "rat hole" might have died down, but people still love what has become a nationally-known icon.

One designer loved it enough to turn it into art. Nail artist Jimmy (Bug) was so inspired by the rat hole they sculpted a nail with 3-D carving gels.

The impression of a rat – or some other rodent; many speculate it was probably a squirrel – in concrete in Roscoe Village has become famous across the country, even getting a shoutout from John Oliver on the season premiere of "Last Week Tonight" on HBO last week.

But some neighbors are sick of the attention it's getting. Now named "Splatatouille" following a contest by the Lakeview Roscoe Village Chamber of Commerce, it has become a tourist attraction to the point that many neighbors are annoyed with all the visitors, including a marriage proposal and a wedding.

The rat hole is not new – some have said it has been around for 20 years, but visitors have flocked to the site for weeks after a post on X, formerly Twitter, went viral in January.