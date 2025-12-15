Repeat offender charged with raping woman in wheelchair on CTA Red Line

A man who failed to comply with the terms of his electronic monitoring on previous criminal charges was released from monitoring just days before he allegedly sexually assaulted a woman in a wheelchair on the CTA.

Rasheed Griffin's behavior has escalated since this fall, from a September indecent exposure incident to a November assault on a CTA bus driver.

Griffin, 23, is now charged with aggravated criminal sexual assault of a disabled person and aggravated battery. Prosecutors said, on Thursday, he attacked a woman in a wheelchair on the Red Line, wheeling her off a train at the Jackson stop, dumping her into an elevator, where he sexually assaulted her.

In the months leading up to that attack, Griffin was accused of several other acts of violence on the CTA. He had just been let off home monitoring days before the sexual assault.

In September, Griffin allegedly exposed himself in front of people on a CTA train, according to court records. Just weeks later, an arrest report shows he punched a female CTA bus driver in the head and face.

"ATU members each and every day go through something of this magnitude every day," said Pennie McCoach, president of Amalgamated Transit Union 308, which represents the CTA's rail workers.

McCoach said her union's members aren't trained to deal with repeat offenders, or those dealing with mental health issues on transit – both documented in Griffin's lengthy history of arrests.

"I don't want to get that phone call that one of my members has been killed, or things of that nature, and I have to deliver that message to their families," McCoach cais.

After he was charged with attacking the bus driver, Griffin was put in jail for just a few hours before he was placed on home monitoring. Police records show a detective declined to seek felony charges in that case. Police did not respond to a request for comment.

Nonetheless, Griffin continued getting in trouble.

Just days later, he was charged with trespassing on the train after not paying his fare. Then, a judge issued a warrant after he didn't show up to court.

Despite all that, he was given time served and his monitor was removed just one week before he allegedly sexually assaulted the woman on the Red Line.

Griffin has racked up other arrests. Prosecutors said this was Griffin's fourth arrest in two months, and his sixth arrest in Chicago this year.

His record dates back years, including multiple charges for evading arrest and theft. In 2020, he was charged with assaulting an Illinois Secretary of State's office employee. Court records show he repeatedly failed to show up in court, and cases against him were repeatedly dropped.

"We need to be more vigilant and more stricter on these repeat offenders. I think the law needs to be enforced, and I think that will be in the betterment of the public as well as the employees that provide a service for the city of Chicago each and every day," McCoach said.

Griffin is now charged with aggravated criminal sexual assault of a disabled person and aggravated battery. A judge ordered him held in jail while he awaits trial.