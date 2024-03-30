Jared Walsh homers after watching new teammates get World Series rings as Rangers beat Cubs 11-2

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Jared Walsh homered in his first at-bat for Texas after watching his new teammates get their World Series rings, and the Rangers beat the Chicago Cubs 11-2 on Saturday night.

Adolis García matched Walsh's two-run homer in the second inning with a go-ahead shot in the third, and Corey Seager had four singles and two RBIs to help the defending champs to a 2-0 start.

All three of Chicago's hits off left-hander Cody Bradford came in the second, including Dansby Swanson's two-run homer.

Bradford (1-0) finished the second with two of his six strikeouts over five innings and faced the minimum over his final three frames.

Four Texas relievers pitched a scoreless inning apiece in a five-hitter, capped by Brock Burke after the Rangers blew open the game with a six-run eighth.

Seager, last year's World Series MVP, finished his 12th four-hit game as one of five consecutive batters to drive in a run in the eighth against right-hander Ben Brown, who made his major league debut.

Marcus Semien had an RBI single before Seager, then Evan Carter added a run-scoring groundout and García a hit sacrifice fly. Josh Jung's two-run homer knocked out Brown.

The 24-year-old was recalled from Triple-A Iowa after left-lander Justin Steele went on the injured list. Steele is expected to miss at least a month after straining his left hamstring in his first opening-day start.

Walsh, who had three hits and scored three times, followed his homer by lining a double off the base of the center-field wall in the fourth and came home on Seager's third consecutive single for a 5-2 lead.

Kyle Hendricks (0-1) gave up five runs and nine hits in 3 2/3 innings.

After spending his first five seasons with the Los Angeles Angels, Walsh signed a minor league contract and as Gold Glove first baseman Nathaniel Lowe recovers from a right oblique strain.

After Swanson had given the Cubs a 2-0 lead in the second, Walsh pulled the third pitch he saw with the Rangers into the seats above the bullpen in right-center field

It didn't take García long to put his World Series ring on his finger for the cameras during a pregame ceremony. Then the reigning AL Championship Series MVP homered for the second time in two games.

UP NEXT

Cubs LHP Jordan Wicks opens his first full big league season against Texas RHP Jon Gray. Wicks debuted in August and was 4-1 with a 4.41 ERA in seven starts. Gray, who was scratched from an exhibition start Tuesday due to neck stiffness, made a team-high 29 starts last season.