Raising Cane's donating portion of profits to Maui
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The fried chicken restaurant Raising Cane's is pitching in to help those affected by the Maui Wildfires on Thursday.
The chain said it will donate 15% of profits from its 750+ restaurants to support a homeless resource center in Lahaina.
The money will also help rebuild a 78-unit housing center at the shelter that was completely lost in the fire.
Raising Canes said the donation will automatically be applied to all orders.
