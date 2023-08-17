Raising Cane's donating portion of profits to Maui

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The fried chicken restaurant Raising Cane's is pitching in to help those affected by the Maui Wildfires on Thursday.

The chain said it will donate 15% of profits from its 750+ restaurants to support a homeless resource center in Lahaina.

The money will also help rebuild a 78-unit housing center at the shelter that was completely lost in the fire.

Raising Canes said the donation will automatically be applied to all orders.



