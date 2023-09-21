Chicago First Alert Weather: Rainy weather could continue into Friday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Some lingering shower activity to the southwest of Chicago will slowly drift into the metro tonight. It could persist into the morning but most of our data is showing it ending by daybreak Friday with some spotty light stuff in the surrounding area.

The weekend is looking pretty good to start the first official day of fall on Saturday.

The latest models have trended drier for next week, so there is now only a very small chance of rain on Sunday and Monday. Temps will be cooler, though, dropping from the upper 70s Friday through Saturday down to the low 70s by Monday.

Tonight: Some scattered light showers and mild. Low 62

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a few am showers possible mainly to the southwest. High: 78

Saturday: Mostly sunny and nice! High: 79