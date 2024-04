CHICAGO (CBS)-- A rainy and windy day is ahead in Chicago.

Flooding is possible in areas east of I-55 and Northwest Indiana, specifically in poor drainage areas and low spots.

Highs will be in the upper 50s.

Rain clears by Friday morning, giving way to a weekend of sunshine.

Gusty breezes to 40 miles per hour and milder Friday near 60 degrees for highs.