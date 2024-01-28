Rain/snow mix in Chicago area to start, lingering clouds after
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Showers wrapping up but more gray skies for Sunday and much of the upcoming workweek.
Monday will give you more sun with temps remaining in that 40-degree range.
A chance of showers returns on Tuesday, with partly to mostly cloudy skies for the rest of the week - highs in the low to mid-40s.
Today:
Mostly cloudy. High 41.
Tonight:
Mostly cloudy. Low 33
Tomorrow:
Cloudy early, then partly cloudy by the afternoon. High 42.
