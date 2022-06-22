Watch CBS News
Rainbow PUSH Coalition convention wraps up with panel discussion moderated by CBS 2's Dorothy Tucker

By CBS Chicago Team

Rainbow PUSH Coalition convention wraps up with panel discussion moderated by CBS 2's Dorothy Tucker
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Women leaders on Chicago took on some hot topics on Wednesday.

In a discussion led by CBS 2's Dorothy Tucker, who moderated the panel discussion at the Women's Policy Roundtable and Luncheon.

"I'm hearing gun control, reproductive freedoms, campaign finance, student loans. A lot of issues to discuss," Tucker said.

It was part of the annual Rainbow PUSH Convention, which wraps up on Wednesday. 

June 22, 2022

