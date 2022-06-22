Rainbow PUSH Coalition convention wraps up with panel discussion moderated by CBS 2's Dorothy Tucker

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Women leaders on Chicago took on some hot topics on Wednesday.

In a discussion led by CBS 2's Dorothy Tucker, who moderated the panel discussion at the Women's Policy Roundtable and Luncheon.

"I'm hearing gun control, reproductive freedoms, campaign finance, student loans. A lot of issues to discuss," Tucker said.

It was part of the annual Rainbow PUSH Convention, which wraps up on Wednesday.