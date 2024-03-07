Rain to stay all day on Friday

Get ready for more rain, Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A wall of rain arrives after midnight, soaking the Friday morning rush.

A secondary push of low pressure from the south will keep rain around all day.

The temperature spread will range from 40s in the north and almost 60 to the south of Chicago.

A cold front passes to begin the clearing later on Saturday. Cooler air will be in place this weekend.

And remember to "spring forward" at 2 a.m. Sunday. Then, there will be a mild trend into next week.

TONIGHT: CLOUDY. RAIN AFTER MIDNIGHT. LOW 42.

FRIDAY: RAIN. HIGH 50.

SATURDAY: EARLY SHOWER THEN SLOW CLEARING LATER IN THE DAY. HIGH 45.

SUNDAY: SUNNY & WINDY. HIGH 48.

