Watch CBS News
Weather

Rain to stay all day on Friday

By Mary Kay Kleist

/ CBS Chicago

Get ready for more rain, Chicago
Get ready for more rain, Chicago 02:24

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A wall of rain arrives after midnight, soaking the Friday morning rush. 

3-panel-daypart-left-this-evening-1.png
CBS

A secondary push of low pressure from the south will keep rain around all day. 

futurecast-graf-region-with-temps.png
CBS

The temperature spread will range from 40s in the north and almost 60 to the south of Chicago.

highs-tomorrow-adi-2.png
CBS

A cold front passes to begin the clearing later on Saturday. Cooler air will be in place this weekend. 

And remember to "spring forward" at 2 a.m. Sunday. Then, there will be a mild trend into next week.

bar-graph-full-screen-tomorrow-1.png
CBS

TONIGHT: CLOUDY. RAIN AFTER MIDNIGHT. LOW 42.

FRIDAY: RAIN. HIGH 50.

SATURDAY: EARLY SHOWER THEN SLOW CLEARING LATER IN THE DAY. HIGH 45.

SUNDAY: SUNNY & WINDY. HIGH 48.

7-day-forecast-pm-3.png
CBS
Mary Kay Kleist
marykaykleist-2.jpg

Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist can be seen on CBS News Chicago and weeknights on CBS2 News at 5 p.m.

First published on March 7, 2024 / 1:55 PM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.