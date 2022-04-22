Watch CBS News

Chicago First Alert Weather: Rain returns to start the weekend

By Albert Ramon

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) --  Clouds increase overnight with temperatures falling to the upper 40s. Rain chances increase in the early morning hours of Friday and remain high throughout the day. 

Along with numerous showers, isolated downpours and storms will be likely. Rainfall amounts could add up to as much as an inch. Highs on Friday will range from the 40s along the Northshore, to mid to upper 50s in the city, to near 70 degrees for areas south of I-80.  

Rainfall chances will decrease Friday night. For Saturday, morning clouds will give way to plenty of sunshine in the afternoon and highs in the low 80s. Highs on Saturday will be 20 degrees above average for this time of year, and the warmest temperatures since early October.

Shower chances return Sunday with highs in the low 70s. Overall a much cooler weather pattern for next workweek with highs back in the 50s.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds overnight. Low 47°

FRIDAY: Cloudy with an 80% chance of rain. Numerous showers and isolated thunderstorms. High 59°

SATURDAY: Morning clouds, then afternoon sun. Breezy and much warmer. High 81°

