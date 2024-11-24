Watch CBS News
Rain returns late Sunday night in Chicago

By Kylee Miller

/ CBS Chicago

Mild with rain showers overnight in Chicago
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Clouds remain for the rest of Sunday night, with rain showers arriving primarily after midnight.

Temperatures will stay mild as overnight Sunday into Monday, as lows only drop to the middle and upper 40s.

There will be barely any movement with our temperatures Monday as highs max out in the lower 50s. The rain gear, however, will be needed during the day as rain showers last in the forecast until the evening hours.

tomorrow-1124.png
After that, skies will begin to clear, but temperatures will become much colder with lows in the 20s Monday night. 

Temperatures will stay cold through the rest of the week. With the coldest air arriving on Friday and during the weekend.

precipitation-chances-1124.png
The CBS News Chicago First Alert Weather team is keeping track of a possible rain/snow combination Wednesday and Thanksgiving Thursday. 

next-7-days-1124.png
Forecast at a glance

Sunday night: Scattered rain showers mainly after midnight. Low of 47. Southerly winds at 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20.

Monday: Scattered rain showers. High of 52. Breezy, northwest wind at 10 to 15 mph. Gusts near 25.

Monday night: Mostly cloudy. Low of 28.

7day-1124.png
Kylee Miller
kyleemiller-pick-coloradjust-caf.jpg

Kylee Miller is designated as a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist by the American Meteorological Society. You can watch her weekdays on CBS Detroit.

