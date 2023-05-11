Chicago First Alert Weather: Rain on the way for Friday
CHICAGO (CBS) -- As high pressure drifts away, our weather pattern changes to allow clouds and showers to take shape starting tonight.
We'll likely have rain tomorrow with thunder at times, according to CBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist.
Saturday's rain chance looks less impressive, with only a small chance for showers. Passing showers and cooler air are expected for Mother's Day.
TONIGHT: TURNING CLOUDY. SHOWERS DEVELOP. RATHER MILD. LOW 63.
FRIDAY: SCATTERED STORMS. HIGH 73.
SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SHOWER CHANCE. HIGH 74.
SUNDAY: PASSING SHOWERS. HIGH 65.
