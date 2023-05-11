Watch CBS News
Weather

Chicago First Alert Weather: Rain on the way for Friday

By Mary Kay Kleist

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Sunny skies with rain chances ahead.
Chicago First Alert Weather: Sunny skies with rain chances ahead. 01:43

CHICAGO (CBS) -- As high pressure drifts away, our weather pattern changes to allow clouds and showers to take shape starting tonight.

mk-surface-map.png
CBS
bar-graph-next-12-hrs-left-interactive-feels-like.png
CBS
lows-tonight-adi.png
CBS

We'll likely have rain tomorrow with thunder at times, according to CBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist.

highs-tomorrow-adi.png
CBS
5-panel-daypart-tomorrow.png
CBS

Saturday's rain chance looks less impressive, with only a small chance for showers. Passing showers and cooler air are expected for Mother's Day.

7-day-forecast-pm.png
CBS

TONIGHT: TURNING CLOUDY. SHOWERS DEVELOP. RATHER MILD. LOW 63.

FRIDAY: SCATTERED STORMS. HIGH 73.

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SHOWER CHANCE. HIGH 74.

SUNDAY: PASSING SHOWERS. HIGH 65.

Mary Kay Kleist
marykaykleist-2.jpg

Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist can be seen on CBS News Chicago and weeknights on CBS2 News at 5 p.m.

First published on May 11, 2023 / 1:23 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.