Chicago First Alert Weather: Rain on the way for Friday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- As high pressure drifts away, our weather pattern changes to allow clouds and showers to take shape starting tonight.

We'll likely have rain tomorrow with thunder at times, according to CBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist.

Saturday's rain chance looks less impressive, with only a small chance for showers. Passing showers and cooler air are expected for Mother's Day.

TONIGHT: TURNING CLOUDY. SHOWERS DEVELOP. RATHER MILD. LOW 63.

FRIDAY: SCATTERED STORMS. HIGH 73.

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SHOWER CHANCE. HIGH 74.

SUNDAY: PASSING SHOWERS. HIGH 65.