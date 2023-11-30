Chicago First Alert Weather: Rain for Friday morning commute

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Rain is likely for the Friday morning commute. Numerous showers are in the forecast between 5 a.m. and noon.

A few downpours will be possible, but no severe weather or flooding is expected, according to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon.

This is an inconvenient rain, as the bulk of showers will occur during the heart of the morning rush. Temperatures will be in the mid-30s in the morning and only rise to the low 40s in the afternoon.

There's a slight chance for wet snow to be mixed with rain, but mainly in the far northwestern suburbs. Rain chances won't be as widespread for the afternoon, but additional scattered showers are in the forecast for Friday evening.

Rainfall amounts will range from 0.50" to 0.75", with higher amounts possible south of I-80.

Saturday will be cloudy with highs in the low to mid 40s. A sprinkle or light shower is possible. Rain chances increase Saturday night and will be high for Sunday morning. Highs on Sunday will be in the low 40s.

FRIDAY: A 100% chance of rain in the morning, then scattered afternoon and evening showers. High 43°

SATURDAY: Cloudy skies with a slight chance for a sprinkle or light shower. High 44°

SUNDAY: Cloudy skies with a 70% chance for showers. High 42°

