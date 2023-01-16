Watch CBS News
Chicago First Alert Weather: Rain ending tonight

By Mary Kay Kleist

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Rain today
Chicago First Alert Weather: Rain today 02:00

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Low pressure over Iowa is lifting a warm front through our area now.

We will have rising temperatures through this evening and waves of rain. 

The main cold front will drive a line of rain showers through between 8 and 11 p.m. Isolated storm chance is possible. Then showers taper off overnight.

TONIGHT: SHOWERS END. LOW 40.

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. HIGH 42.

WEDNESDAY: LATE DAY RAIN. HIGH 40.

Mary Kay Kleist
Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist can be seen on CBS News Chicago and weeknights on CBS2 News at 5 p.m.

First published on January 16, 2023 / 1:58 PM

