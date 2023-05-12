Chicago First Alert Weather: Tracking rain chances for Mother's Day weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) -- We'll be seeing scattered showers and thunderstorms through 9 p.m., then isolated areas of rain overnight. There will also be patchy fog tonight with lows in the upper 50s.

CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon said it'll be mostly cloudy for Saturday with a chance for isolated showers. Most of the day will be dry though. Highs will be in the low 70s. A northeast wind will keep temperatures in the low 60s near the lake.

Scattered showers and storms are in the forecast for late Saturday night through the predawn hours on Sunday. A few storms could be heavy.

The area will see scattered rain and cooler temperatures for Sunday with highs in the low 60s, but it'll stay in the 50s along the lake and in the northern suburbs.

We can also expect more sunshine, and for it to be dry and warmer next week with highs in the 70s.

TONIGHT: Evening showers and storms, then isolated rain and fog overnight. Low 59°

SATURDAY: Isolated showers. High 70°, low 60s near the lake.

SUNDAY: Scattered showers and cooler. High 63°, mid 50s near the lake.

