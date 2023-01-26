Radio shopping show helping listeners get deals in the northwest suburbs

CHICAGO (CBS)-- If you're looking to save money, we have a spot you may know about.

The answer may be as simple as tuning into your radio.

Located in Northwest suburban Elgin, radio host Leah Unser is taking calls and saving listeners 50% or more on products, services and travel.

"Anything you can imagine," General Manager Steve Marten said. "If it's out there, we've probably sold it over the radio."

The station's general manager told CBS 2 for the past 41 years, it's a tried and true format.

"It's a win for the advertisers because they don't have to pay any money to advertise, its all done 100% on barter and the listeners win they get to go and try the exciting restaurants and do things that they've never done," Martens said.

Participating businesses are mostly local. But, there are also plenty of deals nationwide and even across the globe.

Here's how it works. You sign up for a free key card, listen on the WRMN 1410 a.m. dial or the Aurora sister station WBIG 1280 a.m. and 105.5 f.m.

Then call in.

You can also shop on the stations website or app..

Find deals like half priced pizza at Garibaldies Italian in Hoffman Estates or get a gift certificate worth $150 for only $38 at Opticalpro in Downer's Grove.

You can receive your gift certificates in the mail or pick them up at the station's redemption center.

Longtime listeners have been snaggng deals for decades now.

Rich Zordani, an Algonquin resident, recently took a heavily discounted trip to Arizona with his wife, thanks to the show.

"If you want to save money and go places you probably wouldn't have gone in your life or tried in your life, you can't beat it," Zordani said.

Find out more and check out the show's on air schedule here.