Chicago police investigate racist vandalism at Definition Theatre in Hyde Park

Chicago police are conducting a hate crime investigation after someone wrote a racist threat on the window of a Hyde Park theater run by Black women.

Definition Theatre, at 1160 E. 55th St., said in posts on its social media accounts that someone vandalized their front window with the message "Murder Black Women" on March 13.

"We condemn this act and any harm directed toward our team and the Hyde Park community," the theater wrote. "We continue to center and protect Black women on and off our stage."

Police confirmed they have opened a hate crime investigation.

The vandalism happened on the final weekend of the play "Black Cypress Bayou," a play written and directed by Black women, a murder mystery which tells the story about a Black family in East Texas finding a man dead on their property.

Definition Theatre said the play is "a story told and led by Black women whose artistry, strength, and storytelling we remain deeply committed to uplifting."

The theater asked anyone with information on the vandalism to call police.

Police said Area 1 detectives were investigating.