Racine gets EMILY, a new remote-controlled life saving flotation device for Lake Michigan

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Lifeguards in Racine, Wisconsin, have new technology to keep people from drowning in Lake Michigan.

The Emergency Integrated Lifesaving Lanyard, or EMILY, is a remote-controlled flotation device. The robot can "swim" out to someone in distress much quicker than a person, and provide something to hold on to until a lifeguard can get out there. 

"It's about being able to help my community, and being there to help someone when they're in dire need," said Phillip Kiley, a recreation specialist with Racine's lifeguard program.

Five people drowned in Racine in 2021 alone. Racine's EMILY was paid for with American Rescue Plan funds.

The city also bought new jet skis and drones to help saves lives. 

First published on June 30, 2023 / 4:17 PM

