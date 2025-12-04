Racine County, Wisconsin deputy saves child from deadly house fire: Video

Bodycam video captured a sheriff's deputy in Racine County, Wisconsin, saving the life of a little girl from a house fire that killed her mother and the family dog earlier this week.

At about 2:50 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 1, the Racine County Sheriff's Office was called alongside the Raymond Fire and Rescue Department to a structure fire in the village of Raymond, Wisconsin. When they arrived, they could see smoke coming out of the house and were told two people were trapped inside.

A deputy from the Racine County Sheriff's Office tried to get into the home through the door in the garage, where he could hear a child crying, but was met with heavy smoke from floor-to-ceiling.

The deputy had to backtrack through the front door, where the sheriff's office said another officer was trying to push through the smoke to reach the trapped girl. The smoke pushed the officer back, but the deputy heard crying from the direction of the basement stairs. The sheriff's office said he was able to get inside the smoke-filled home, grabbed the girl on the stairs and carried her outside where she was then given to a Norway police officer.

The deputy tried to go back into rescue the other trapped person, but wasn't able to because of how dense the smoke was.

Fire fighters equipped with breathing apparatuses and full protective gear were eventually able to get inside the home and pulled out 38-year-old Jenna Zuehlke. Emergency responders were not able to resuscitate the mother of two from Milwaukee. A family dog also died in the fire.

"These first responders displayed extraordinary courage under life-threatening conditions. Their actions absolutely saved a little girl's life. Lastly, we extend our deepest condolences to the Zuehlke family," said Sheriff Christopher Schmaling.

The fire remains under investigation, but the sheriff's office said at this time foul play is not suspected.