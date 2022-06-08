Chicago Yacht Club to host Helly Hansen Sailing World Regatta this week
CHICAGO (CBS) – Just in time as the temps are starting to warm again, the Chicago Yacht Club Regatta takes off this week.
Set up and practice takes place tomorrow with racing Friday through Sunday.
Top sailboat racers will compete for trophies and bragging rights in North America's largest regatta series.
Those looking to get a sneak peek can head to Monroe Harbor.
