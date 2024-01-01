Chicago First Alert Weather: Quiet with sunshine, colder temps

Chicago First Alert Weather: Sunny, colder with 30s for highs

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Following a snowy end to 2023, we kick off the first days of the new year with quiet and colder weather.

Morning flurries/snow showers shift to Northwest Indiana this morning before eventually wrapping up. Highs this week are in the 30s and lows will be in the 20s. The next snow chance arrives for the weekend.

TODAY:

SCATTERED AM FLURRIES – CLOUDY & CHILLY HIGH: 36

TONIGHT:

GRADUAL CLEARING AND COLD LOW: 29

TOMORROW:

PARTLY CLOUDY HIGH: 39

