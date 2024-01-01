Watch CBS News
Chicago First Alert Weather: Quiet with sunshine, colder temps

By Laura Bannon

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Following a snowy end to 2023, we kick off the first days of the new year with quiet and colder weather.

Morning flurries/snow showers shift to Northwest Indiana this morning before eventually wrapping up. Highs this week are in the 30s and lows will be in the 20s. The next snow chance arrives for the weekend. 

TODAY

SCATTERED AM FLURRIES – CLOUDY & CHILLY HIGH: 36

TONIGHT

GRADUAL CLEARING AND COLD LOW: 29

TOMORROW

PARTLY CLOUDY HIGH: 39

Laura Bannon
Laura Bannon is the weekday morning meteorologist at CBS2. A native of Chicagoland, Laura grew up in Naperville. She is an Emmy-nominated meteorologist and holds her NWA Seal of Approval.

First published on January 1, 2024 / 7:04 AM CST

