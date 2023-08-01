Watch CBS News
Chicago First Alert Weather: Quiet weather pattern before warming temps

By Mary Kay Kleist

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Warming highs
Chicago First Alert Weather: Warming highs 02:55

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Other than a stray, brief shower chance this afternoon, our weather pattern is rather quiet on Tuesday.

A gradual warm-up is on the way for the next two days before a cool front passes on Friday, according to CBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist.

This front will open the door for gusty winds off the lake on Friday with high wave action.

TONIGHT: PARTLY CLOUDY. MILD. LOW 68.

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. HIGH 87.

THURSDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGH 88.

Mary Kay Kleist
Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist can be seen on CBS News Chicago and weeknights on CBS2 News at 5 p.m.

First published on August 1, 2023 / 1:47 PM

