Chicago First Alert Weather: Quiet weather pattern before warming temps
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Other than a stray, brief shower chance this afternoon, our weather pattern is rather quiet on Tuesday.
A gradual warm-up is on the way for the next two days before a cool front passes on Friday, according to CBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist.
This front will open the door for gusty winds off the lake on Friday with high wave action.
TONIGHT: PARTLY CLOUDY. MILD. LOW 68.
WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. HIGH 87.
THURSDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGH 88.
