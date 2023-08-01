Chicago First Alert Weather: Quiet weather pattern before warming temps

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Other than a stray, brief shower chance this afternoon, our weather pattern is rather quiet on Tuesday.

CBS

CBS

A gradual warm-up is on the way for the next two days before a cool front passes on Friday, according to CBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist.

CBS

CBS

This front will open the door for gusty winds off the lake on Friday with high wave action.

CBS

TONIGHT: PARTLY CLOUDY. MILD. LOW 68.

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. HIGH 87.

THURSDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGH 88.

CBS