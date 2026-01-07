Roseland fire highlights need for new engines after 2 trucks break down while responding

There are potential safety issues surrounding those old fire trucks after two of them broke down this week, as both were not being able to dispense water on the same fire in Roseland.

It's not just those two trucks. Others are also said to be on the verge of breaking down.

Video from the fire department showed crews pouring water on the house fire at 110th and State on Tuesday morning. Crews knocked down the fire in Roseland, but a few hours later, it rekindled, and when it did, Engine 62 left the station. But when it arrived, it could not pump water.

The chief radioed for another truck. When Engine 93 from the 104th and Harvard firehouse got on scene, it too would not pump water.

"This is an ongoing problem with our rigs," said Chicago Fire Fighters Union Local 2 President Pat Cleary. "Our rigs are old. They need to be replaced."

Cleary told CBS Chicago that Engine 62 in Roseland is more than 20 years old.

"That's bad for an engine that's busy, and that's a busy engine," he said.

As for Engine 93, it was learned that the truck is a loaner, with the number 93 made with tape. Its permanent rig broke down a few weeks ago and is at the city's fleet garage off 63rd and Wentworth.

There are rows of fire trucks that all need repairs, but Cleary said the city needs to do more than repair the aging fleet. It's time to spend money to replace them.

"I have confidence that 90% of the rigs will operate properly," Cleary said.

The Chicago Fire Department, in a statement, said in part, "Equipment needs and operational enhancements are being actively addressed through the current city budget process. The Chicago Fire Department remains dedicated to responding rapidly and effectively to all emergency calls across every neighborhood we serve."

"It's putting us in jeopardy, and it's putting the public in jeopardy," Cleary said.

Ald. Lamont Robinson (4th), who is also the vice chair of the committee on police and fire, said, "We have to work hard to move resources to make sure our first responders are safe and effective in protecting the lives of our citizens across the City of Chicago."

Last year, the state house passed a bill that requires cities to set aside 10 percent of all funds received from services provided. That money will provide upgrades to emergency vehicles.

Full statement from the Chicago Fire Department

"The Chicago Fire Department responded promptly when dispatched at 4:32 a.m. to a rekindled fire at 11024 S. State St. on Jan. 6. Our crews quickly extinguished the rekindle.

During the response, two fire engines experienced issues. Both engines were assessed and remain in service, with no further reported issues. Our firefighters demonstrated professionalism and ensured public safety throughout the incident, and the property sustained no additional damage.

Questions regarding vehicle maintenance and specifications are handled by the City of Chicago's Fleet & Facility Management department, which manages all municipal equipment.

Equipment needs and operational enhancements are being actively addressed through the current city budget process, reflecting our ongoing commitment to providing excellent service to our community.

The Chicago Fire Department remains dedicated to responding rapidly and effectively to all emergency calls across every neighborhood we serve."