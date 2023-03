CHICAGO (CBS) -- Purple Line trains were standing Saturday afternoon near Central due to "debris" on the tracks, according to the CTA.

Around 4:45 p.m., CTA tweeted that riders should expect major delays.

[Major Delays] Purple Line trains are standing near Central due to debris on the tracks. Crews working to restore service. More: https://t.co/2286Z7edGJ — cta (@cta) March 25, 2023

Trains were moving again with significant delays aroudn 6 p.m.