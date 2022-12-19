Watch CBS News
Local News

Purdue University Northwest demands chancellor, CEO resign

/ CBS Chicago

Purdue University Northwest demands chancellor, CEO resign
Purdue University Northwest demands chancellor, CEO resign 00:29

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A controversy is growing at Purdue University Northwest in Hammond, Indiana.

The school's faculty senate is demanding the resignation of chancellor and CEO Thomas Keon after comments he made during commencement.

It started back on December 10 when Keon mocked Asian languages during his speech. The executive committee says his behavior was inexcusable and insulted Asian-Americans and Pacific Islanders.

Keon has since apologized, saying he made an off-the-cuff comment that was offensive and insensitive.

First published on December 19, 2022 / 10:17 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.