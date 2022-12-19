Purdue University Northwest demands chancellor, CEO resign

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A controversy is growing at Purdue University Northwest in Hammond, Indiana.

The school's faculty senate is demanding the resignation of chancellor and CEO Thomas Keon after comments he made during commencement.

It started back on December 10 when Keon mocked Asian languages during his speech. The executive committee says his behavior was inexcusable and insulted Asian-Americans and Pacific Islanders.

Keon has since apologized, saying he made an off-the-cuff comment that was offensive and insensitive.