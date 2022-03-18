Proviso District 209 teachers' strike continues Friday

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Teachers at Proviso District 209 schools have been on strike since March 4 and continue Friday.

Students have now missed two weeks of school.

Teachers will hold a press conference at 10 a.m. to give an update on negotiations.

The union said talks broke down Thursday after nearly 10 hours. The two sides continue to try to agree on salary and class size.

Union officials said they hope to strike a deal in time for students and teachers to return to the classroom after spring break as planned next Monday, March 28.